New Check-In Requirements Cause Confusion Among Tasmanians

The Tasmanian Government’s decision to drop check-in requirements for a majority of the state’s venues has confused a large number of Tasmanians.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein revealed that many venues including supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, shops, schools, retail centres, hospitals and aged care facilities will no longer require you to check-in from 6PM on Friday and will no longer provide a check-in code.

While this is a huge relief for many hospitality venues, check-in requirements are still in place for pubs, bars, clubs, casinos, licensed venues, hotels and gaming rooms.

The move to only release some venues from their check-in obligations has many Tasmanian’s confused.

Tasmanian Small Business Council executive officer Robert Mallet told The Examiner that the decision has caused some confusion among business owners.

"[The] announcement that still requires us to check into pubs, clubs, casino and large gatherings will be completely nonsensical unless the government can assure Tasmanians that the information will be used to keep us even safer than if we didn't use it," he said.

Owner of The Commercial Hotel, Garry Laskey said the current check-in requirements can be difficult for staff to enforce.

"It takes staff and time to check in and double check everyone has done the right thing," he said.

For other Tasmanians, the new requirements are a welcome change and will hopefully have a positive impact on customers and staff going forward.

