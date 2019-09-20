New BTS Footage From The First Harry Potter Has Been Unearthed!

Our hearts!

Harry Potter fans hold the book and film franchise near and dear and will froth over any form of new info on the popular magical world. 

Well, if you’re one of those people, get ready for something special, because almost 20-year-old footage from the set of the first Harry Potter film has been unearthed from Huntley Film Archives and it shows our favourites being beyond adorable!

The famous trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, were all wee little ones when they were cast and watching them mucking around on set together is a pure sight to behold. 

So, whip out your Harry Potter merch and let this footage make your week one million times better!

Oh our hearts!

 

