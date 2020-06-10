New Big Brother Voice Is Just A Computer: An Investigation

Automated!

Article heading image for New Big Brother Voice Is Just A Computer: An Investigation

Earlier this week we spoke to the man behind the voice of the OG Big BrotherAaron Lucas and the nostalgia was real!

It made us realise that there's something a bit...off with how the new Big Brother sounds, with our theory being that the voice doesn't belong to a person but is entirely automated instead. 

When questioned, reps at Channel 7 say they're trying to keep the identity behind the voice secret. 

Here's what we found out:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android  for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

6 hours ago

Big Brother
TV
Entertainment
Listen Live!
Big Brother
TV
Entertainment
Big Brother
TV
Entertainment
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs