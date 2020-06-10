New Big Brother Voice Is Just A Computer: An Investigation

Earlier this week we spoke to the man behind the voice of the OG Big Brother, Aaron Lucas and the nostalgia was real!

It made us realise that there's something a bit...off with how the new Big Brother sounds, with our theory being that the voice doesn't belong to a person but is entirely automated instead.

When questioned, reps at Channel 7 say they're trying to keep the identity behind the voice secret.

Here's what we found out:

