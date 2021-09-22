New BFFs Megan Fox & Kourtney K Just Teamed Up For A Saucy Photoshoot

New besties and absolute bloody knock-outs Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian stripped down to their knickers in a steamy photoshoot for Kim K’s latest Skims campaign.

The two super famous stunners can be seen in a series of photos sporting various different sets of Kim Kardashian’s neutral underwear collection.

The two friends are brandishing nothing but a pair of black, high cut underwear in the first steamy shot, with another two identical pics.

The next risqué shots show Fox and Kardashian again, wearing Kim K’s new collection of underwear while eating random fruit in an exceptionally sensual fashion.

The pictures are part of Kim Kardashian’s Skims Cotton Collection campaign which launched on Wednesday of this week.

Megan Fox posted a glimpse of the shoot on her Instagram with an adorable caption referencing her new-found friendship with Kourtney K.

“Kourt, forever isn’t long enough. Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience @skims,” the 35-year-old Transformers star gushed.

In a press release, Fox spoke about how the brand empowers women and teaches them to love their bodies.

“I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” she said.

While Kourtney Kardashian added, “I always love to shoot with Skims and had the best time with Megan for this campaign.”

In case you’ve been a little out of the loop, the two women have pretty much become inseparable after meeting through their musician boyfriends, Kourtney’s beau Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and Megan’s boyfriend Rapper gone Rockstar Machine Gun Kelly.

Travis and Kardashian even shared their first public outing as a couple with MGK and Fox at the UFC 260 earlier in the year.

The two couples have since become the ultimate foursome, spending MGK’s 31st birthday together and partying together after the VMA’s, at which Fox introduced the two men before their performance as “our future baby Daddies”.

