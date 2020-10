It’s been a year since Bebe Rexha has released a single, it’s definitely worth the wait. Bebe released her new single ‘Baby I’m Jealous’ featuring Doja Cat and it slaps. It’s the lead single from Bebe’s up-coming second studio album.

In the video clip they go back in time to different years, it’s also got that freaky Friday vibe too. Bebe’s new hair looks amazing. It’s a must watch.

The video also starts tiktok stars Charli D’Amelio and Avani.