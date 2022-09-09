New Australian Money To Be Released Following Queen's Death

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 which has sparked a number of large-scale changes including to the Australian dollar.

Following the monarch’s death, Australia is set to see a whole new set of coins and notes.

A profile shot of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 58 has held pride of place on our five-dollar notes since 1995 and our coins since Australia transitioned into decimal currency in 1966.

As a result of the Queen’s death, Australia can now expect new coins featuring the face of Queen Elizabeth’s son and successor King Charles III.

The changes to the coins are expected to be implemented by the Royal Australian Mint in Canberra in 2023.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Countries such as New Zealand, Canada and Fiji are likely to follow suit, issuing new coins donning the new monarch’s face.

While New Zealand is likely to introduce new cash, the change may be delayed for a significant length of time as the country only place orders for new cash everyone to two years.

While King Charles will take the place of his mother on a majority of the coins, a special commemorative coin to acknowledge the Queen’s passing is also rumoured to be in the works.

The Queen passed away at the age of 96-years-old after a 70-year reign which was also commemorated back in May of 2022 with a new Australian 50 cent coin featuring Golden Wattle and the Lilly of the Valley, the Queen’s favourite flower.

King Charles issued an emotional statement earlier this morning saying his mother’s death was a “moment of the greatest sadness” for himself and his family.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.