New Aussie Dollar Coins Feature Pictures Of Zooper Doopers, Meat Pies And Thongs

Okay well, this will probably be the most Australian thing you will ever read… maybe in your whole entire life.

But grab your stubbies, thongs and your mates because Australia Post and the Royal Aus­tralian Mint have announced that they are releasing a new rare coin set.

The coins will feature something a little more fun than we are used to in our wallets… they will each have different themes including, Vegemite, Zooper Doopers, Weet-Bix, Quokkas, Utes, Meat Pies, Eskies, Iced Vovos and Thongs.

We aren't kidding.

Could we BE ANYMORE BOGAN?

There is even a special Neighbours one.

There are 26 limited edition coins to collect and six coins will be released each Monday until the 21st of October.

There will be a coin to represent each letter of the alphabet.

The limited-edition $1 coins have hit the tills today, with the first six coins being, A for Australia Post, F for footy, I for Iced Vovo, M for meat pie and X for the only town in Australia beginning with X, Xantippe.

We love this so much, move over Discovery Garden, we have a new obsession.

