New Artwork For Scream Teases 'The Killer Is On This Poster'

After 10 years (and a severely underappreciated Netflix series) Scream is finally returning next month and we literally couldn’t be more excited!

As if the superb trailer (which shows You's Jenna Ortega evading the equal parts terrifying and comical Ghostface) wasn’t enough, new artwork for the film has been released, teasing “The Killer Is On This Poster”.

We’re assuming they’re not talking about the huge Ghostface in the background?

Depicting the entirety of the upcoming slasher's main cast, the poster shows the fan-favourite trio of Neve Campbell (Sidney), Courteney Cox (Gale) and David Arquette (Dewey) alongside The Boys’ Jack Quaid, 13 Reasons Why’s Dylan Minnette and In The Heights’ Melissa Berrerra, among many others.

We just want Matthew Lillard to come back as Stu!

Scream will be hitting cinemas internationally on January 14, 2022.

Find out everything we know about the hotly-anticipated horror flick:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: