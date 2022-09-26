New Advice Could See Cannabis Legalised In Australia

Constitutional law advice given to the Greens could see it become legal for Australians to grow and smoke cannabis by the end of next year.

Greens Senator David Shoebridge said he received advice which indicated the Commonwealth can overrule the state to legalise cannabis across the country – benefitting the 40 per cent of Australians who have smoked the drug at some point in their lives.

“We’ve been told to wait for cannabis law reform for too long, even when it’s obvious that the majority of harm caused is by policing and the war on drugs, not the plant,” Shoebridge said.

“Experts and government inquiries keep pointing out how the war on drugs is failing and how heavy-handed policing and the criminal justice system is causing harm, not fixing the problem.”

The Greens said its bill will include the appropriate legal sanctions for unlawful sales, create tax measures, and restrict the alcohol and tobacco industries from becoming involved.

The draft bill will be released for public consultation later in the year.

Cannabis is already decriminalised in the ACT, while just week, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said “drugs have no place in our society” and wouldn’t support drug decriminalisation.

