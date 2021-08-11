New 14 Day Permit For Cross Border Communities

Cross border communities with New South Wales will need to apply for a permit to travel in the bubble.

With the virus on an upward trajectory in NSW and greater Melbourne's lockdown extended for a further 7 days, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews said the government needed to establish limits and have oversight over who is travelling through the bubble.

"But it is not good enough to limit movement. We need to know who is moving. Before anyone says, “Why would you do that?” If this virus can get from Sydney to Byron Bay, to Armidale, then only a fool would think it couldn’t get to Albury. It absolutely can. We need to go beyond a bubble," he said.

"We need to have permits, people apply once, have their permit, and then have a clear sense of who is moving within those border towns. Logic tells you there is every chance that it comes to those border - those southern New South Wales communities, and then there is a potential risk of coming into Victoria. We need to have as much information as possible about who is moving in that border bubble" - Premier Dan Andrews

On Wednesday, Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton clarified the new 14-day border permit system does differ; however, they do want communities to go about their business safely.

"We don't want any unnecessary restrictions on people in the border community and we do want to protect them. We want to reduce the risk and we do want to be able to respond appropriately should any incursion into the border communities occur." - CHO Brett Sutton

The border permits replacing the current ID check, with work in conjunction with Services Victoria and the Victorian Travel Permit System which uses the traffic light zoning structure.

Applications can be gained form Thursday, however the permit will not be enforced until 6pm on Friday.

Meantime, a reminder that residents in the Victoria-NSW border bubble can only enter (or return home to) Victoria if they are travelling for one of the following permitted reasons:

Necessary goods and services, including medical care

Care or other compassionate reasons

Work (whether paid or voluntary, including for charitable or religious purposes)

Education (including childcare or early childhood services)

Receiving a COVID-19 vaccination

Organised/community sport and exercise connected to or organised by a club or facility.

