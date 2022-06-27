"Never Listen To My Music Again" Celebrities React To Roe V. Wade Ruling

Celebrities have weighed in after the US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion on Saturday.

Some states have been quick to ban or heavily restrict women's access to abortions, with trigger laws taking effect immediately after the overturning of the Roe v Wade ruling, leaving only a handful of states where abortion will still be legal.

Here are some of the celebrities speaking out against the ruling:

Michelle Obama

Selena Gomez

Barba Streisand

Viola Davis

Taylor Swift

Barack Obama

Mark Ruffalo

Charli XCX

Keke Palmer

Mariah Carey

Alicia Keys

Bette Midler

Danny DeVito

Lizzo

Josh Gad

John Legend

Busy Phillips

Elizabeth Banks

P!nk

"In Poor Taste" Big Brother's Tully Slams Drew For Celebrating Sam's Eviction With New Girlfriend

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: