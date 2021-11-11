Never Hurt Your Neck Again With This Luxurious Bath Pillow!

Sit back & relax

Article heading image for Never Hurt Your Neck Again With This Luxurious Bath Pillow!

You know how when you have a bath and you end up having a sore neck and back because sitting up against the side of the tub really isn't that comfortable? Well yeah, same.

Imagine having a dedicated bath tub pillow?! Wouldn't that be cherry on top of any bath session? 

Now, why would you spend $25 on a bath pillow? Simple!

  • It means your neck is supported
  • Helps to reduce stress
  • You can relax your tired muscles
  • It's non-slip with suction cups
  • It's removable
  • It's easy to clean
  • It's lightweight

Plus, with Christmas around the corner, it's a perfect and thoughtful gift!

Keen to get your hands on one? You can purchase it here

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!

Amber Lowther

11 November 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Life
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Life
Hit Entertainment
Life
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs