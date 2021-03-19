"Never burn a bridge" What It's Like To Be The Cowboys CEO
'Bushy' to the Boss!
He's a 'bushy' from Bowen and now he's in the top spot at the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys.
Jeff Reibel tells Carley Whittington in Epside 4 of #ThisIsTownsville that it's important to 'never burn a bridge', and that opportunities are everywhere.
How does a boy from Bowen reach such a spot with a club he's loved for decades? Listen now:
What is #ThisIsTownsville?
19 March 2021
Article by:
Carley Whittington