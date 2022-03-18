Netflix Users Will Soon Be Charged To Share An Account

Netflix users will soon have to pay for the privilege of sharing your account with friends and family as part of a new feature.

The new feature will require Netflix users to pay a small fee to be able to share their account.

The introduction of the feature comes after the streaming giant recently increased their account prices.

A Netflix spokesperson said in a blog post that the unauthorised sharing of accounts has hindered the streaming service’s ability to invest in new content.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans,” the post read.

“While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households - impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.

“So for the last year we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.”

Despite announcing the changes on Wednesday, Netflix will first be trailing the new feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru before making their way to Australia.

Two new trial features include adding an extra member to the account and transferring a profile to a new account.

The streaming giant said they are yet to announce when the trial will be launched across other countries.

“We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world,” the post read.

