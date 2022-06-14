Netflix To Launch Reality 'Squid Game' Competition With $4.56 Million Cash Prize

Calling all die-hard ‘Squid Game’ fans! Netflix is officially launching their very own reality ‘Squid Game’ style competition with a multi-million-dollar cash prize.

The new series created and run by Netflix, will see 456 contestants compete in the streaming giant’s very own ‘Squid Games’ for the $4.56 million cash prize.

Netflix described the competition as the “biggest ever social experiment” with contestants competing for the largest cash prized in television history.

In the original show, directed by Dong-hyuk, a number of contestants dealing with various personal and financial issues compete in several children’s games for a hefty cash prize. Each round sees more contestants killed off until there is only one contestant left standing.

The upcoming Netflix competition ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ follows the same premise but without the deadly consequences.

Netflix Vice President of unscripted and documentary series Brandon Reigg said in a statement that the creators at Netflix are excited to share their vision with ‘Squid Game’ fans.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang (Dong-hyuk)’s captivating story and iconic imagery," he said.

"We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment."

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

To be eligible to compete in the upcoming reality competition series, contestants must be 21-years-old or over, English speaking and have four weeks free to compete in the competition.

For more information on how to become involved in the competition, follow the link through to the website.

