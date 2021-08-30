Season 3 Of 'YOU' Is Officially Here & You Bet We Have The Baby's Name

This is not a drill, season three of Netflix's tv series, YOU is officially on its way to a screen near you and you bet it's gonna be bloody huge.

Pun intended.

The last time we saw the dark and delicious Penn Badgley aka Joe Goldberg was *spoiler alert* after he discovered that Love (Victoria Pedretti) was not only pregnant with his child but she is just as crazy as him.

Finally, we have an official date and trailer for season three and yes, it not only confirmed that we can expect a baby boy to enter the series, but that he will be continuously referred to as Forty reincarnated (eep) but aptly named by Joe as baby Henry.

So, we suggest mark your calendars and lock your doors, the new season is set to hit Netflix on the 15th Of October 2021 and we simply cannot wait!

There are still so many questions we have around how Joe & Love's relationship will change and who the mysterious blonde woman is we saw at the end of season two!

You can check out the full bloody trailer below:

