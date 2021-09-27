Netflix's Steamiest Show Sex/Life Has Been Renewed For A Second Season!

If you binged Netflix's hottest show, Sex/Life in one sitting like we did, then you're going to be feeling hot under the collar with this news!

Netflix has announced we are getting season 2 of the sexiest show to hit our screens! Which means more Adam Demos. Potentially naked again.

Also, Mike Vogel who plays her husband, Cooper, will be returning, as well as her BFF Sasha Snow (Margaret Odette).

We're thinking this upcoming season will be even more passionate, since Brad (Demos) and Billie (Sarah Shahi) are dating in real life! Yes, the hottest on-screen couple ever are now literally the hottest couple ever in real life. Go figure.

But, even though we're super excited for the new season, we don't yet have a date or any first looks just yet, so we're going to have to wait a little bit longer.

I don't know about you, but where season 1 left off, whew lord, we're in for a treat!

Sex/Life: Is THAT Thing Real Or Isn't It Real?

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!