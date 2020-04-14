Netflix’s New Dating Show Is All About Thirsty Singles Who Aren’t Allowed To Have Sex

Trashy reality TV shows have been a big source of entertainment during isolation, but just when you thought they were coming to an end, Netflix announced this glistening pile of brilliant garbage.

Too Hot To Handle (real name) sees hot singles who are self confessed ‘serial swipers’ on dating apps, come together for a chance at love… and a huge money prize. The twist? They must develop a romantic emotional connection as kissing and sex are off limits and will result in a deduction to the prize money pool!

The contestants also come from all around the world, so there’s a few Aussies in there too.

Take a look:

The show is set to appear on Netflix this April 17th, and yes, we will be watching.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.

Connie Says Everyone Partner Swapped, For Date Night Episode That Never Aired