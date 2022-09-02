Netflix's Latest Horror Series Promises Scares For All Ages

How the heck is it already September?!

While we’re disturbed by how quickly this year is going, we couldn’t be more excited for #SpookySeason!

Anyone who’s tuned in to Netflix over the last few years has undoubtedly stumbled across their particularly creepy offerings, many of which have been developed by horror director Mike Flanagan.

After giving us The Haunting of Hill House (2019), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020) and Midnight Mass (2021), our favourite auteur has yet another offering: The Midnight Club.

Looking for something to stream? We've got you covered:

The new series, set to start streaming on October 7th, is based on the works of Christopher Pike and follows a group of terminally ill teenagers who make a pact to attempt contacting the land of the living once they pass away.

We’re just gonna say it: this sounds more sad than anything…

After the first member of the club passes away, things quickly start to get out of hand and all we can say is, sign us up!

Catch the trailer:

While teens are both the subject and the intended audience of the show, Flanagan has guaranteed The Midnight Club will be chock-a-block with scares and will spare viewers of the more existential topics of his previous works.

If it’s anything like 2019’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, it will be appropriate for younger audiences while being thrilling for adults, and we couldn’t be more excited to see it!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: