Netflix's Latest Hit Has Us Asking The All-Important Question... Is It Cake?

We have to say, Netflix’s latest hit caught us totally off-guard!

The streaming giants’ newest success comes in the form of Is It Cake?, a show derived from a viral TikTok trend of the same name.

A spiritual successor to the zany cooking show Nailed It, the new program has contestants making cakes which replicate common objects in an attempt to trick celebrity judges, with each episode rewarding its winners with a $5,000 prize.

The winners can then win a further $5,000 if they can identify a cake (made to resemble a pile of cash) from actual stacks of money.

It’s all about the cake.

Hitting the streaming service on March 18th, the show quickly climbed its way to that sweet, sweet #1 position on Netflix’s Top 10, only to be dethroned by Bridgerton S2.

Not a bad effort all-up, but dang, now we want cake.

