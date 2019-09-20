Netflix’s Horror Series ‘Marianne’ Might Be Too Scary To Watch

Netflix left us pretty messed up when they released The Haunting of Hill House…

But it looks like the scares aren’t over, because they’re back with a new horror series that is beyond nightmare-inducing…

The new series is called Marianne and tells the tale of a writer who pens a book in order to protect herself from a witch that has followed her around since childhood.

“Lured back to her hometown, a famous horror writer discovers that the evil spirit who plagues her dreams is now wreaking havoc in the real world.”

Demonic possession? Check.

Jump scares? Check.

The knowledge you’re not going to be sleeping for a week? Check.

If you’e got the gut for it, check out the trailer below.

Marianne is available to stream on Netflix now.

