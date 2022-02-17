Netflix Reveals 'Stranger Things' Is Coming To An End

After a three-year hiatus, we’ve finally been given a launch date for the next installment of Stranger Things!

Netflix have revealed when we can expect to return to the world of Hawkins by dropping a series of character posters, one of which depicts an imprisoned Sheriff Hopper battling a harsh Russian winter.

So yeah… Hopper’s back, baby!

In a bit of an odd twist, the new season is allegedly set just six months after S3, even though a majority of the cast have grown up in the interim.

Unlike the previous three seasons, the upcoming chapter will be released in two parts, with Volume 1 set to drop on May 27th while Volume 2 will follow on July 1st.

The announcement of the hotly-anticipated season’s release date was followed with something a bit sad; Netflix have confirmed the show will be wrapping up after Season 5.

In a letter written by Stranger Things’ creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, the brothers claimed the series has unfolded exactly as they intended, having written the complete story from the get-go with a maximum of five seasons in-mind.

While we’re sad to say ‘goodbye’, we’re sure the hit sci-fi series will be sent off with a bang!

