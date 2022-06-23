Netflix Renews 'Selling Sunset' For TWO More Seasons

If you love Selling Sunset, we’ve got some great news for you!

Netflix have announced they’ve renewed the hit reality/realty series for not one, but two more seasons!

Selling Sunset’s sixth season will be entering production in the coming months and, while the cast hasn’t officially been announced, we can likely expect to see more of the Oppenheim brothers, Chrishelle, Heather, Davina, Amanza, Emma and Mary.

There’s also a good chance the Melbourne-born singer/muso/legend known as G Flip will be appearing, as they and Chrishelle keep proving they’re #CoupleGoals!

As for the cast members that may not be returning, we won’t be holding our breath to see more of Christine, Maya or Vanessa, as they’ve either stepped away from the Oppenheim Group or left the Greater Los Angeles area.

For those of us who just can’t wait, Selling Sunset’s spin-off series, Selling the OC, is set to drop on Netflix in August.

The spin-off show will follow ‘a new group of Oppenheim Group realtors [as they] compete to establish themselves at the Orange County office,’ a whole 70 kilometres away from Sunset Boulevard!

