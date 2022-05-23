Netflix Release Epic First Trailer For 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3!

Just a month before it hits the streaming service, Netflix have unleashed the first full-length trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 3!

The two-minute clip gives fans a glimpse at what they can expect from the hotly anticipated third season, which will include the introduction of a new team and the prevention of ANOTHER apocalypse.

Watch the trailer:

Honestly, does chaos just follow this family?!

The Sparrow Academy, which are essentially just The Umbrella Academy from a different timeline, have been teased to play a large role in the third season, but little else was known about them before the trailer’s release.

While Ben (who died in the original timeline) appears to retain similar abilities to his OG counterpart, the other Sparrow Academy members have their own powers, which seem to be equal parts ‘unique’ and ‘bizarre’.

For example, one member can summon killer crows, while Number Seven’s counterpart is a literal cube.

All we have to ask is… WTF?!

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will be streaming on Netflix from June 22nd.

