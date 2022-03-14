Netflix Release Epic First Teaser For 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3

Umbrella Academy fans, rejoice!

After a two-year wait, we finally have an ETA on when the Hargreeves family will be gracing our screens again!

Last time we saw them, The Umbrella Academy had returned to the present after preventing an apocalyptic nuclear war in 1963, only to discover their actions had created an alternate version of their dysfunctional family, The Sparrow Academy, led by the (thought-to-be diseased) Number Six, Ben.

Yesterday, Netflix released an exciting new teaser trailer, which picks up right where Season 2 left off, while also unveiling the release date for the hotly-anticipated third season.

While the teaser doesn’t give us a whole lot to go off, we’re more than a little excited to see some Hargreeves-on-Hargreeves action, especially if The Sparrow Academy has their own equivalent of Vanya.

The new season will also introduce Birtne Oldford, Cazzie David, Genesis Rodriguez, Jake Epstein, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton and Justin Cornwell to the cast, while also serving as Elliot Page’s first on-screen appearance since his transition last year.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will be hitting Netflix worldwide on June 22nd, 2022.

