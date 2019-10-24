Netflix Promises ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Is Coming Soon!

Netflix keeps delivering epic shows and we keep devouring them like there’s no tomorrow.

The binge definitely comes with some downsides, though, because once we’re done with a new series, we have to wait yonks for the next season to come around.

Luckily for us, we’re going to be getting another season of The Umbrella Academy and Netflix has just teased when it will be dropping!

Netflix U.K. took to Instagram to share a photo of the cast, captioning it, “Just some good eggs taking a family selfie.

“Umbrella Academy s2 is coming soon.”

It’s believed that season 2 will drop halfway through 2020, though it could arrive sooner!

The show centres around “a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings” who all have superpowers and set out on a quest to solve the death of their billionaire father.

Haven’t sunk your teeth into the series yet?

Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now!

