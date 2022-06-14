Netflix Officially Announce 'Squid Game' Season 2… By Revealing The Killer Doll Has A Boyfriend!

Surprising absolutely nobody, Squid Game WILL be returning for a second season!

The South Korean drama series quickly became Netflix’s most-watched show when it was released last September, leaving little room for doubt that we’d be seeing more of Gi-Hun, the Front Man, and the child-like, adults-only games.

While the series’ creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, had expressed interest in continuing the series last November, it wasn’t until Monday that the streaming giant officially announced they’d given the second season the green light.

Speaking of ‘green lights’, Dong-hyuk has also revealed the killer doll featured in the original season’s first ‘game’ has a boyfriend, named Cheol-su.

That’s right, the doll has a better love life than most of us… We promise we’re not salty about it, though!

While a release date has yet to be revealed, Hwang has teased the next season should be coming by the end of 2023 and will feature more sinister games than the ones we’ve seen so far.

Sign us right up! Pls and thx xx

