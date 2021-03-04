Netflix Just Dropped The Trailer For Melissa McCarthy & Octavia Spencer's New Superhero Comedy

Netflix is really on a roll with great content this year!

Just today, the Netflix giant released the trailer for a hilarious new film ‘Thunder Force’ featuring Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as amateur superheroes.

The superhero comedy follows estranged besties Lydia (McCarthy) & Emily (Spencer), reuniting after years apart. While Lydia has been living a fairly normal life, Emily has been spending her time in a lab, finding a way to give regular people pretty epic superpowers.

McCarthy’s character finds herself in a bit of a situation when she accidentally gets dosed with a special formula that gives her super strength. She quickly finds out that her bestie is also hopped up on superpower juice and now has invisibility powers.

Naming themselves “Thunder Force” the two friends learn to use their powers together, making plenty of hilarious and cringe-worthy mistakes along the way and as you can imagine, it’s pretty bloody funny.

Their eventual goal is to defeat the villains who are wreaking havoc on the town, including Bobby Cannavale and Jason Bateman who for some reason has a ridiculous set of crab claws.

The side-splitting new comedy is set for release on Netflix by April 9th and if McCarthy’s previous comedies are anything to go off, we are in for a hysterical performance.

Check out the trailer below…

