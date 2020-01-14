Netflix Has Officially Renewed ‘You’ For Season 3

Joe will be back!

His hat will be back!

Memes about chilling in his glass box will hopefully, also be back!

Yes, Netflix has this morning confirmed the renewal of the highly streamed show You which sees Penn Badgley star as serial killer Joe Goldberg.

Take a look:

The renewal news comes less than than three weeks after the release of Season 2, with Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti both confirmed to return

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and is set to debut in 2021.

What do you think is going to happen?

Let us know in our Facebook comments!



