Netflix Has Officially Renewed Umbrella Academy For A Third Season!

The Netflix gods have answered our prayers and are gifting us with another season of Umbrella Academy!

That's right, Umbrella Academy season three is upon us and we can't help but feel relieved that one of our all time favourites has survived the onslaught of 2020.

In true Umbrella Academy style, the official Twitter Page announced the news overnight, accompanied by a mysterious number 3, giving absolutely nothing away about the upcoming season which is due to begin filming in February 2021.

Justin H. Min who played Ben, followed the announcement with an image of himself from filming season two along with the caption "Almost one year ago to the day... can't wait to get back to Toronto and freeze to death..."

Apparently, the whole gang is set to return for the next season with Ben, who's been dead for most of season one and two, returning very much alive.

We will also get to see more of Diego's love/hate girlfriend Lila and supposed alien dad Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

The show survives a large handful of Netflix original series which were cancelled amid the Coronavirus pandemic, including Glow, Next in fashion, Altered Carbon and more.

