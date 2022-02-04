Netflix Has Given Us Their 2022 Movie Preview!

Imagine having new movies EVERY week! Oh wait, Netflix is already all over it!

Netflix have given us an exciting look into the biggest films coming to the streaming platform this year. So whether you like laughing, swooning, crying or even screaming, there's a movie for EVERYONE!

Get ready for pulse-pounding action with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The Gray Man, or an epic sci-fi adventure with Halle Berry in The Mothership. Mystery and sleuthing abound with Daniel Craig back in the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, and Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return as sibling detectives in Enola Holmes 2. Take in a double feature with Adam Sandler (Hustle and Spaceman), and Jamie Foxx (Day Shift and They Cloned Tyrone), or crack up with comedic duos Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy (You People), Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg (Me Time), and a stop-motion reunion with Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key (Wendell & Wild).

Netflix have released this amazing 2022 movie preview trailer:

For films the whole family can enjoy, feel like a kid again with Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldaña in The Adam Project. Take a fantastical journey with the animated film The Sea Beast, Slumberland starring Jason Momoa, and The School for Good and Evil with Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. Sing along with Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl’s Matilda.

Get ready for a huge year ahead of movies!

