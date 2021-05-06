Netflix Has Finally Dropped A Chilling New Trailer For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4!

After almost TWO YEARS since the premier of Season 3 (and over one year since the first teaser), Netflix has finally released another trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things!

At this point we’re really going to need a recap video to remind us wtf is happening.

But anywho, after feeling like maybe they forgot about the show altogether, we definitely welcomed this surprise one-minute video drop last night which really hones in on the creepier side of the show.

Take a look:

While we still don’t know WHEN Season 4 will premier, the caption ‘002/004’ appears alongside the post, suggesting we have two more teaser trailers to go!

We’ll be sure to keep you posted!

