Netflix Drops New Look At Heartbreak High Reboot

If you're a 90's kid, then you know what a big influence the TV show 'Heartbreak High' had on any kid growing up in Australia.

The show ran from 1994 for nine years across 200 episodes and was everything we love about the nostalgic 90's.

Cut to 2022 and Netflix are gearing up to drop their new version of the show and they've given us another look at the cast with the poster artwork.

So what is this new version of the show about? The synopsis reads; A discovery makes Amerie an instant pariah at Hartley High, and causes a mysterious and very public rift with her ride-or-die Harper. With her new friends - outsiders Quinni and Darren - Amerie must repair her reputation, while navigating love, sex, and heartbreak.

Fans may remember the character Drazic (played by Callan Mulvey) from the original show and looking at the cast, we can't help but feel like model and actor Josh Heuston may be filling this role.

With his dark hair, good looks and broody attitude, Josh plays the character of 'Dusty' (also a D name) and is described as the bass player in an indie rock band and has slept with half the girls – and even a few boys – at school, but underneath the hot aesthetic he’s just as insecure as the rest of us mere humans.

Heartbreak High drops on Netflix soon!

