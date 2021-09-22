Netflix Drop Trailer To Controversial Britney Spears Doco With Leaked Reports

It's been quite the year for Britney Spears with the singer finally getting some more control of her life, or at least is on the way to having it.

There have been MANY documentaries about Britney claiming to know what's happening in her life more than the singer herself and now Netlfix is adding their version of events.

The trailer for 'Britney vs Spears' their documentary about Brit and her life, specifically the conservatorship.

So what makes this one different? They claim they have leaked reports on her situation and are ready to spill the tea...

WILD.

The doco drops on Netflix on September 28 and we're ready!

