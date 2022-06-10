Netflix Drop The First Teaser For 'Stranger Things' Vol. 2

With Volume 2 of Stranger Things’ fourth season just around the corner, it was only a matter of time before our streaming overlords gave us a cheeky peak!

Netflix have released the first teaser for Vol. 2, which does enough to get us excited while also leaving us completely in the dark.

Clocking in at just 30 seconds, it was unlikely to reveal a whole lot about the four hours of content coming our way, but it looks like we’ll be seeing more monsters, more #Jopper, more scares and the return of Eleven’s powers!

Watch it here:

Contrary to the hype, Stranger Things will be returning for a fifth season, but that doesn’t mean our favourite cast members are in the clear.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Natalie Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) revealed the characters ‘haven’t been in as-high stakes or potential danger before’ and that Volume 2 will be ‘surprising and scary’.

We just hope Eddie doesn’t get the same treatment as Bob!

Stranger Things S4 Vol. 2 will hit Netflix on July 1st.

