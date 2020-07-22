Netflix Doco-Series 'Unsolved Mysteries' Gets Massive Update On Alonzo Brooks Case

The hugely popular Netflix, crime-deco series Unsolved Mysteries has just had a huge update one of the cases.

Since the show's release, there have been tips flying in every direction, but one of the shows biggest cases titled 'No Ride Home' has attracted more than the others and has caught the attention of the FBI.

The episode focuses on the case of 23 year-old Alonzo Brooks, after he failed to return from a party with friends.

Alonzo's body was found a month later in a creek near the party location, just outside of La Cygne, Kansas.

Given the amount of time Alonzo was exposed to the elements, his cause of death was never established and no one was arrested in relation to the case.

Witnesses at the party claimed Alonzo, who was of African American & Mexican decent, received racist & derogatory comments from other party guests throughout the evening, which has led to many theories as to what might have happened to Alonzo that fateful night.

Since the episode aired, tips have been rolling in, which the executive producer of Unsolved Mysteries Terry Dunn says were passed directly onto the FBI.

"Alonzo Brooks was probably [the case] we've received the most emails on," Meurer said. "Lots of theories that we had already heard when we were producing the episodes, but there are some new names that have come in and that we forwarded onto the FBI." - Terry Dunn

On Tuesday, July 21 the Unsolved Mysteries Twitter Account provided viewers with a huge update, reporting that the FBI had exhumed Alonzo's body after his case had been reopened.

Last month, in another attempt to gain information pertaining to the case, the FBI announced a $100,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest.

Executive producer Terry Dunn believes someone at that party knows what happened to Alonzo Brooks and hopes this will encourage someone to come forward.

"The FBI offering that $100,000 dollar reward, which they just announced in the last month. That was so incredible and hopefully motivates somebody to come forward with what they know in that case, because somebody knows." - Terry Dunn

If you haven't had a chance to watch the show, you can still catch the 'No Ride Home' episode by Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix.

Catch up on the latest in Entertainment News below...