Netflix Confirms A ‘Heartbreak High’ Reboot Is Happening

It’s official: Heartbreak High is coming back to bless a whole new generation of Aussie high schoolers… and also us adults who are still obsessed with teen dramas.

After adding the series to its catalogue on 27 November, Netflix has seen the show remain in the top 25 most popular shows to stream locally. Now, the streaming platform has announced they’ve green-lit a reboot.

Running from 1994 - 1999, Heartbreak High followed the lives of Sydney high school kids in a way that was actually relatable to teens at the time. The show didn’t hold back from reflecting real issues like sex, racism, drug use and domestic violence.

“Don’t worry, we won’t f**k it up," Que Minh Luu, Netflix’s director of originals in Australia, reassured when announcing the reboot.

Speaking about the new series with The Guardian, Luu said they intend to create the same experience for teenagers today.

“It’s not just that Heartbreak High was popular, it’s that it meant something. And for me, being a kid of the 90s, loving the show, I think it was the first time you felt like a show understood you. We wanted to tap into that feeling.

She continued, “What we want to do is reflect what it’s like to be a young person today. We want to do it in a way that is uniquely Australian, and that puts on display that Australian sense of humour, which is self-deprecating and freaking brutal, irreverent and often inappropriate at inappropriate times.”

Australia has attempted teen dramas in the years since Heartbreak High, but no show has reached the same level of impact, honesty and popularity - so this new reboot has a lot to live up to!

The new series is set to be released in 2022.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.