Netflix Australia Is Blessing Us With All Ten Seasons Of Friends!

Attention Friend's fans, this is not a drill!! Netflix is dropping the full 10 seasons in mere weeks and we are way too excited to contain ourselves!

On the off chance you haven't watched the entire series multiple times, which would be genuinely shocking in this day and age...

Friends is one of the most famous and recited sitcoms in the world, following a closely knit group of friends as they journey through their 20's and early 30's.

As trivial as it may sound, the sitcom has attracted a cult following and is well renowned for its ageless humour and relatable characters. Each and every character is ridiculously weird and it basically just makes us love them even more.

It is the ultimate feel good show that is still making people laugh 16 years since the last episode aired, bringing us unforgettable lines like "how you doin?", "I know!" and of course "We were on a break!" honestly, I could go on forever.

Friend's fans have been holding their breath for a reunion which was hinted at by the actors themselves earlier in the year, but with the ever changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the highly anticipated reunion has been pushed back, breaking the hearts of die-hard Friends fans across the world.

The good news is for Australian fans however, Netflix will be dropping all ten seasons on September 17th for our streaming pleasure and we could not be more keen.

So, if you're needing a distraction from all of the chaos 2020 has brought so far, all you need to do is wait it out until September 17th and our favourite groups of friends will make it allllll a little bit better.

