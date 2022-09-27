Netflix Are Releasing ANOTHER Series About Jeffrey Dahmer Next Week

*DISCLAIMER: This article references confronting content. Reader discretion is advised*

If you were captivated by Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and were wanting to learn more about one of America’s most notorious serial killers, you’re in luck!

Netflix have doubled-down on their Dahmer-inspired offerings, with the Milwaukee Monster being the subject of the next Conversations with a Killer!

Here's why everyone's talking about Monster:

Set to hit the streamer on Friday, October 7th, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will showcase unheard audio and never-before-seen footage of Dahmer and his defence team.

The series will reveal ‘the ways that race, sexuality, class and policing allowed [Dahmer] to prey upon Milwaukee’s marginalised communities’, with insight being provided by the killer himself (through archive footage).

Watch the trailer:

While it may seem like Netflix have a somewhat unhealthy obsession with Dahmer, it’s worth remembering they had previously given Ted Bundy the same treatment, with The Ted Bundy Tapes dropping just two days before the Zac Efron-led Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile back in 2019.

