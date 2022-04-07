Netflix Are Releasing A Docuseries About One Of The World's Most Notorious Serial Killers

With the internet’s interest in Ted Bundy quickly dying down, Netflix have turned their gaze to another convicted serial killer: John Wayne Gacy.

Gacy, named after Hollywood legend John Wayne, was a professional clown who killed upwards of thirty young men in the space of six years.

Becoming the ‘inspiration’ for IT’s Pennywise (and causing wide-spread coulrophobia), it’s unsurprising to see Netflix have thrown their hat in the ring to produce a docuseries about one of the most disturbing serial killers to have cracked the headlines.

Created by the team behind Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, The John Wayne Gacy Tapes will explore the titular killer’s crimes, from the perspective of investigators, witnesses and Gacy himself, using clips from his interrogation and interviews after his incarceration.

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes will hit Netflix on April 20th.

