Netflix Announces Its Dating Show Calendar In A Music Video Featuring Past TV Stars!

Do you love a boy band as much as us? Yes? Then we have a treat for you! Netflix has announced their new and returning reality dating shows coming to the streaming platform soon in the best way possible: a music video.

BUT! It's not just any music video, it actually features some hotties from the Netflix Reality Universe: Harry Jowsey, Nathan Webb, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu (all from Too Hot To Handle), and Jarrette Jones and Matt Barnett from Love Is Blind! They even have a name for the boy band: N-2-LUV.

It kicks off with none other than boy band royalty himself, Nick Lachey, which is perfect since he co-hosts Love Is Blind with his wife, Vanessa!

Here is the first official single from N-2-LUV, Love Has No Off Season:

So what did we get from that? Well, more Love is Blind is on the way when season three premieres this year. The hit series has also been renewed for seasons four and five, which will each feature new singles and new cities!

Fans can also make a date to catch up with the season two cast again when a new instalment of Love is Blind: After The Altar premieres later this year!

The Ultimatum premieres April 6, followed by a queer season coming soon.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 coming soon!

We're also getting a US version of Love On The Spectrum coming this year, as well as Indian Matchmaking season 2! AND, Jewish Matchmaking coming soon!

We're going to be saying hello to a new series this year, Dated and Related, where pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together.

Finally, we will be seeing a new series that will bring together stars from some of our fave shows, including Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, Selling Tampa and MORE!

WHEW! That was a lot to get through, but we're SO excited!

