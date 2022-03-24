Netflix Announces 'You' Season 4 Has Begun Filming

Just five months after Season 3's release, Netflix have announced filming has begun for the next season of 'You'.

The announcement was posted to the show's Twitter page this morning, with an image of a clapperboard branded with the show's simple (yet iconic) logo indicating Joe Goldberg's back to his shenanigans.

Season 3’s finale saw Joe moving to France in pursuit of Marianne, signifying the third time the character has fled the scene of his crimes to track an obsession.

Unlike the previous seasons, however, Joe has managed to escape to Europe with a clean slate after pinning his murders on his (presumably) deceased ex-wife/partner in crime, Love.

The new season comes with a new alias, with Joe opting to be called ‘Nick’ while he embraces the Parisian lifestyle.

While Netflix had actually announced Season 4 prior to Season 3’s release, we’re still waiting on an official release date, but we’d be surprised if we weren’t being subjected to more of Joe’s 'episodes' before the end of 2022.

