Netflix Announces 'You' Season 4 Has Begun Filming

Just five months after Season 3 aired

Article heading image for Netflix Announces 'You' Season 4 Has Begun Filming

Pics: Netflix

Just five months after Season 3's release, Netflix have announced filming has begun for the next season of 'You'.

The announcement was posted to the show's Twitter page this morning, with an image of a clapperboard branded with the show's simple (yet iconic) logo indicating Joe Goldberg's back to his shenanigans.

Post

Season 3’s finale saw Joe moving to France in pursuit of Marianne, signifying the third time the character has fled the scene of his crimes to track an obsession.

Unlike the previous seasons, however, Joe has managed to escape to Europe with a clean slate after pinning his murders on his (presumably) deceased ex-wife/partner in crime, Love.

Would YOU go on a Schitt's Creek-themed cruise?! Find out more:

The new season comes with a new alias, with Joe opting to be called ‘Nick’ while he embraces the Parisian lifestyle.

While Netflix had actually announced Season 4 prior to Season 3’s release, we’re still waiting on an official release date, but we’d be surprised if we weren’t being subjected to more of Joe’s 'episodes' before the end of 2022.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

17 hours ago

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
You
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
You
Hit
Entertainment
TV
You
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs