Neil Patrick Harris Has Been Revealed As The New Australia's Got Talent Judge!

American actor Neil Patrick Harris from How I Met Your Mother fame has been announced as the new Australia's Got Talent judge!

Seven have secured the Hollywood A-lister as a judge and he will be joined by Kate Ritchie, Shane Jacobson and Alesha Dixon from Britain's Got Talent. Not only that, but Ricki-Lee Coulter will return as host of the show.

Speaking about his new role as a judge on the show, Neil Patrick Harris said, “To say I’m a fan of the AGT franchise is an understatement. I’ve been watching since the very first season.

“I’m a performer who has taken many stages throughout the, well, many stages of my career – be it acting, singing, dancing, hosting, juggling, magic-ing, even breathing fire – and I have developed enormous respect for anyone with the courage to pursue their talents and passions at any level, let alone televised on a national stage.

“Australia has phenomenal talent across so many disciplines, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join AGT in 2021 to see firsthand what the country’s awesome contestants have to offer," he said.

Filming for the new season of Australia's Got Talent will commence in Sydney on June 30.

