NCA Bomber Domenic Perre Jailed For “Barbaric And Ruthless” Murder

The National Crime Authority (NCA) bomber, who claimed the life a police officer, will most likely die in jail after being sentenced to at least 30 years for the 1994 crime.

Domenic Perre sent a parcel bomb to the Adelaide headquarters of NCA killing Detective Sergeant Geoffrey Bowen and injuring lawyer Peter Wallis.

Supreme Court Justice Kevin Nicholson found the 65-year-old guilty and handed him a life sentence with 30-year-seven-month non-parole period.

Justice Nicholson said the bombing was both “notorious” and “simply horrendous” and was no sudden act.

“The murder of Geoffrey Bowen and grievous harm caused to Peter Wallis was violent, barbaric and ruthless,” he said.

“Your conduct was brutish and totally devoid of human sensibility.

“This was intricately devised and planned over a long period of time and was executed in cold blood.

“The targeted murder of a police officer acting in, and because he was acting in, the course of his duty cannot be tolerated.”

Perre’s sentencing is among the most severe penalties in South Australian history, with only serial killers John Justin Bunting and Robert Joe Wagner receiving similar penalties.

