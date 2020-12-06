Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Shares A Rare Heart-Warming Photo With Their Son

After the tragic passing of Glee star Naya Rivera, her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has since been renamed legal guardian of their son, Josey Dorsey.

As this will be their first Christmas without Naya, Ryan has continued to spread the holiday cheer despite the year that has been 2020.

Ryan took to Instagram to post this adorable father and son photo with their stunning Christmas tree!

With the caption, "#HappyHolidays to all. You, you, and even you, all of ya. Hope you get nothing but happiness... Except you. I'm talking to you, 2020. #f***2020."

After Naya's passing, there were many rumours questioning his parenting and relations with the actress' sister, Nickayla Rivera, who moved in temporarily to help raise the boy at the son's request.

But, judging by this adorable family photo of them smiling and finishing off their tree, we'd say he's made the most of their time together as a family.

After the news broke about Naya's passing a little over five months ago, Ryan, like many other friends and family members, took to Instagram to share his heartbreak.

"This is so unfair... There's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say..."

He went on to explain how he is so grateful to have their son and reminisce on the good times they shared together.

"I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep."

He signed off on his tribute by thanking everyone for their overwhelming amount of support and shared a special message on how we should all try to appreciate life for what it is.

"I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, Forgive... Forget... Don't hold grudges... If you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious, and you just never know... You never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close and cherish the times you have with those you care about."

The festive season might not always be the happiest time, but we can still take away from this message and try to be a little kinder to ourselves this Christmas!

