Naya Rivera’s Body Has Been Found And Declared Dead In Lake Piru

The search for Naya Rivera has sadly come to an end, with the actress and singer declared dead by authorities five days after her boating accident.

“A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake,” the Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub first tweeted.

“Sheriff Ayub has confirmed the body recovered at Lake Piru today was Naya Rivera,” he later updated. “Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of her death.”

During a press conference that followed, Sheriff Ayub said the body was discovered floating at a north-eastern portion of the lake, near the surface of the water.

The depth of water in that area is between 35 - 54 ft deep with heavy “brush and trees” under the lake bed.

“Detectives from our major crimes bureau began working this case from the onset,” the sheriff said.

“Their work on this case revealed there was no indication of foul play and no indication this was a suicide.

“We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.

“Naya’s son was later found asleep on the boat which was adrift in a northern portion of the lake … when a leasing agent searched for the craft which was overdue for return.”

The 33-year-old actress rose to fame on Glee, playing the role of fan-favourite Santana Lopez. In a tragic case of coincidence, Rivera’s body was found and declared dead on 13 July, the same date her co-star Cory Monteith passed away in 2013.

Naya Rivera is survived by her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey.

