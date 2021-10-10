Naughty Adele Plays Her New Song To Her Fans In Live Stream

October 15 is the date Adele is set to return to our lives with her new song 'Easy On Me' and while her team dropped the tiniest snippet, the singer has taken things into her own hands.

Known for playing by her own rules (she has previously been banned from Twitter by her team after too many wines) Adele played a HUGE chunk of the song while on a live stream with her fans over the weekend!

Check it out!

We LOVE the sound of this! Her voice is incredible.

Bring on October 15!

