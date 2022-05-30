Nationals Elect David Littleproud As New Leader

David Littleproud has been elected as the new Nationals leader with Perin Davey stepping in as deputy.

Littleproud has taken up the position as the leader of Nationals taking the place of the former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce.

Both Littleproud and Davey were elected during a post-election leadership spill earlier today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Littleproud said in a statement following his appointment as Nationals leader that elections are won from the centre.

“This is not about the National lurching left or lurching right, it’s using common sense and being in the sensible centre. That’s where you win elections, not chasing extremities,” he said.

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce congratulated Littleproud in a statement saying he can now spend more time in New England with his family.

“I suppose you think I am sad. Not really,” he said.

“I gave every ounce of my energy to make sure that I looked after the people of regional Australia, the people in the small family businesses, the people in the weatherboard and iron, the people on the farms, making sure that we drove the investments to take their standard of living ahead.”

Littleproud is a former banker, representing the Queensland seat of Maranoa, a rural town which takes up one of three rural seats.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.