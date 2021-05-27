National Reconciliation Week in Albury

This morning Albury council hosted a special flag raising ceremony for reconciliation week, followed by a morning tea at Murray Art Museum Albury.

The event began with a ‘Welcome of Country’ and a traditional smoking ceremony. Followed by the raisings of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags.

National Reconciliation Week runs from May 27 each year and the theme for this year was “In This Together”.

It is dedicated to raising awareness for the communal responsibility we each have in continuing to develop positive relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and all Australians.

