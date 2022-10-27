National Rallies Planned Following Alleged "Racial" Murder Of Indigenous Teenager

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains an image of a person who has died.

A Perth teenager who died 10-days after a vicious attack will be honoured at rallies and vigils held across the country.

15-year-old Cassius Turvey died on Sunday, after allegedly being beaten with a metal pole in Middle Swan, in Perth, on October 13, leaving him with head injuries that eventually caused his death.

Earlier this week police charged 21-year-old Jack Steven James Brearley with his murder.

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe spoke about the 15-year-old's death in the senate on Wednesday, saying:

"To Cassius’s family, friends and community: I’m sorry. To black Australia: I’m sorry. I am sorry that we are here again with yet another justice hashtag for the loss of another black life," she said.

While Police Commissioner Col Blanch on Wednesday, urged the community to “refrain from unfounded speculation” amid growing unrest.

“The investigation into Cassius’ death is ongoing, and homicide squad detectives are building a picture of circumstances leading up to the attack,” he said in a statement.

Rallies have been planned in Perth, Geraldton, Sydney, Mt Druitt, Adelaide, Canberra, and Broome on November 2 with other communities expected to take part.

